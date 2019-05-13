Meeting of the working group to prepare a State Council meeting on implementing the national programme Safe and High-Quality Roads

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Together with Head of the State Council working group on transport and Head of the Republic of Buryatia Alexei Tsydenov Tsydenov AlexeiHead of the Republic of Buryatia , Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President held a working group meeting to prepare a State Council meeting on implementing the Safe and High-Quality Roads national programme.

Governor of the Stavropol Territory Vladimir Vladimirov Vladimirov VladimirGovernor of Stavropol Territory , Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Ilyukhin Ilyukhin VladimirGovernor of Kamchatka Territory , Acting Governor of the Kursk Region Roman Starovoit Starovoit RomanActing Governor of Kursk Region , deputy governors of the regions in charge of transport, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Construction Yevgeny Moskvichev and representatives of related federal executive bodies, as well as research and expert organisations took part in the meeting.

In his remarks, Igor Levitin stressed the need to be mindful of the specifics of the problems plaguing the regions when implementing each project that is part of the Safe and High-Quality Roads national programme.

The participants discussed the progress of the federal projects that are part of the national programme, specifically, Road Network, System-Wide Measures to Expand the Road Network, Traffic Safety, and Roads Operated by the Defence Ministry.

Measures to achieve the goals outlined in the national programme as well as existing problems and ways to resolve them were discussed during the meeting.

