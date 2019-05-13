MIA of Russia officers ensure the protection of public order and security at events in honor of the Victory Day

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“On May 9, over 18.5 thousand mass events dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War take place on the territory of the country. Military parades and columns, festive concerts, actions and processions cover more than 6.5 thousand cities and towns of the Russian Federation.

Traditionally, a parade of armament and military personnel to commemorate Victory Day was held in the Red Square in Moscow. For the first time in history, a battalion of V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has been included in the foot parade.

Over 180 thousand officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia were involved in ensuring public order and security during the celebration. Rosgvardia servicemen, representatives of public formations and personnel of private security organizations were also involved,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

