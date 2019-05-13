On May 14, Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to Astrakhan Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

As part of another series of meetings on military and defence industry development, Vladimir Putin will visit the Defence Ministry’s State Flight Test Centre, the largest testing centre of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The President will be shown serial aircraft models and advanced weapons systems.

While in Akhtubinsk, Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting on the Astrakhan Region’s socioeconomic development. Meeting participants will touch upon the development of social infrastructure, the housing and utilities sector, transport and other topics. The President will also meet with Acting Governor of the Astrakhan Region Sergei Morozov Morozov SergeiActing Governor of Astrakhan Region .

MIL OSI