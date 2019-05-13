President of the Republic of Poland / News / President of Swiss Confederation in Poland on Tuesday

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Polish President Andrzej Duda and President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer during their Tuesday talks in Warsaw are scheduled to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of modern technologies, relations between Switzerland and the European Union as well as historical issues.

The Swiss president’s visit to Poland coincides with the 100th anniversary of establishing Polish-Swiss diplomatic ties, the head of the Polish President’s Office Krzysztof Szczerski told PAP on Monday. A special ceremony marking the anniversary, organised by the Swiss Embassy in Poland, will be held at the Royal Łazienki Park and attended by the two heads of state.

During their official talks, Andrzej Duda and Ueli Maurer are to discuss bilateral cooperation in modern technologies. “Switzerland is already the tenth largest investor in Poland, also in the sectors of the future such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and modern technologies,” said Szczerski. He recalled that President Duda during his 2016 visit to Switzerland was accompanied by a group of representatives of Polish start-ups.

The talks are also to cover Switzerland’s relations with the European Union. “Today there is another round of talks on a framework agreement between the EU and Switzerland, as well as on the extension of Swiss funds, also used by Poland.” The future of these funds, their allocation in coming years is an interesting element of Polish-Swiss, or in a broader sense, Swiss- EU relations,” said Minister Szczerski.

The official welcome ceremony of President Ueli Maurer will take place in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace on Tuesday morning and will be followed by a face-to-face conversation between President Duda and President Maurer and plenary talks of both countries’ delegations co-chaired by both presidents. Following the talks, Andrzej Duda and Ueli Maurer are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.

