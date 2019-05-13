Representatives of Belarusian Railway will take part in meeting of the Council for the railway transport of the Commonwealth Member States

Source: Belarusian Railway in English

13 May

The 70th meeting of the Council for the railway transport of the Commonwealth Member States will take place in Helsinki (Republic of Finland) in 14—15 of May.

Vladimir Morozov, the Head of Belarusian Railway, is to lead the delegation.

The representatives of the railway management from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tadzhikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine are expected to attend the meeting in Helsinki. The heads of railway administrations of Bulgaria, Georgia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania also take part in the Council’s work. The railway administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Confederation of Trade Unions of Railwaymen and Transport Builders have observer status on the Council.

The meeting will chaired by Oleg Belozerov, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of OJSC Russian Railways.

The Council considers and solves operational issues concerning the railways: international passenger and freight transportation, the joint use and technical maintenance of freight cars and containers, the development of a system of accounting and mutual settlements for work and services performed, ensuring the technological unity of the railways.

Special attention will be paid to the results of passenger transportation in 2018 and 1st quarter of 2019.

In 2018, Belarusian Railway transported 3,8 mln passengers (or 100,8% compared to 2017) and 121,3 mln of freight (or 107,6% compared to 2017) in international direction. Passenger turnover amounted to 1,1 billion (or 100,6 compared to 2017). Freight turnover increased by 8,3% compared to 2017 and amounted to 41,7 billion tariff ton-kilometres.

