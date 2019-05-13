The all-Russian action “Immortal Regiment” gathered over 10 million participants throughout the country

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

09 May 18:54

“In the course of the annual march of the “Immortal Regiment”, 3,700 events took place throughout the Russian Federation. Over 10 million people took part in the patriotic action,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

