Visiting the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant

The President was shown, among other things, the modernised Tu-160, Tu-95MS, and Tu-22 aircraft. Vladimir Putin also stepped aboard a Mi-38T helicopter designed for the Airborne Troops. A Tu-214 was presented to the President inside a special hangar.

The Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant is a branch of the Tupolev public joint-stock company. The plant manufactures the latest generation strategic bomber Tu-160 and the Tu-214 specialised planes for the Defence Ministry. It also maintains the Long-Range Aviation fleet.

