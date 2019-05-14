Broad Money Supply as of May 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2019
01/02/2019
01/03/2019
01/04/2019
01/05/2019
1. Cash in circulation – М0
2,991.6
2,870.2
2,926.2
2,986.7
3,017.5
2. Transferable deposits
5,624.2
4,671.1
4,963.6
4,926.3
4,812.9
2.1. Natural persons
2,757.1
2,383.4
2,570.8
2,579.2
2,556.7
2.2. Legal entities^
2,867.1
2,287.7
2,392.8
2,347.2
2,256.2
Monetary aggregate – M1
8,615.7
7,541.3
7,889.7
7,913.0
7,830.4
3. Other deposits
7,378.5
7,377.4
7,484.9
7,828.8
7,544.1
3.1. Natural persons
4,010.8
4,102.8
4,167.1
4,222.9
4,283.1
3.2. Legal entities^
3,367.7
3,274.6
3,317.9
3,605.9
3,261.0
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
15,994.2
14,918.6
15,374.7
15,741.9
15,374.5
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
904.7
950.5
1,173.3
1,291.2
1,155.5
Ruble money supply – M2*
16,899.0
15,869.1
16,548.0
17,033.1
16,530.0
5. Deposits in foreign currency
23,998.1
24,426.3
24,561.9
24,567.8
23,714.3
5.1. Transferable deposits
6,181.5
6,883.0
6,872.8
7,167.3
6,402.4
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,235.9
2,286.0
2,350.8
2,381.3
2,425.5
5.1.2. Legal entities^
3,945.6
4,597.0
4,522.0
4,786.0
3,976.9
5.2. Other deposits
17,816.6
17,543.3
17,689.1
17,400.5
17,311.8
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,170.2
13,266.0
13,155.5
13,101.6
12,964.4
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,646.4
4,277.3
4,533.6
4,298.9
4,347.5
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
2,080.3
2,034.6
2,045.7
2,050.6
2,057.1
7. Precious metals deposits
255.6
245.0
224.0
209.8
163.7
Broad money – M3
43,232.9
42,575.0
43,379.6
43,861.2
42,465.1
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,111.3
11,316.9
11,485.6
11,540.7
11,244.8
Natural persons
7,133.1
7,205.4
7,251.0
7,273.1
7,297.6
Legal entities^
3,978.2
4,111.5
4,234.6
4,267.6
3,947.3
1. Transferable deposits
2,862.1
3,188.9
3,213.8
3,366.8
3,035.9
1.1. Natural persons
1,035.2
1,059.1
1,099.3
1,118.6
1,150.1
1.2. Legal entities^
1,826.8
2,129.8
2,114.6
2,248.2
1,885.8
2. Other deposits
8,249.2
8,127.9
8,271.7
8,173.8
8,208.9
2.1. Natural persons
6,097.9
6,146.2
6,151.7
6,154.5
6,147.4
2.2. Legal entities^
2,151.3
1,981.7
2,120.0
2,019.4
2,061.5
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
963.2
942.7
956.6
963.3
975.4
Precious metals deposits, USD m
118.3
113.5
104.8
98.5
77.6
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.