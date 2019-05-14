Broad Money Supply as of May 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2019

01/02/2019

01/03/2019

01/04/2019

01/05/2019

1. Cash in circulation – М0

2,991.6

2,870.2

2,926.2

2,986.7

3,017.5

2. Transferable deposits

5,624.2

4,671.1

4,963.6

4,926.3

4,812.9

2.1. Natural persons

2,757.1

2,383.4

2,570.8

2,579.2

2,556.7

2.2. Legal entities^

2,867.1

2,287.7

2,392.8

2,347.2

2,256.2

Monetary aggregate – M1

8,615.7

7,541.3

7,889.7

7,913.0

7,830.4

3. Other deposits

7,378.5

7,377.4

7,484.9

7,828.8

7,544.1

3.1. Natural persons

4,010.8

4,102.8

4,167.1

4,222.9

4,283.1

3.2. Legal entities^

3,367.7

3,274.6

3,317.9

3,605.9

3,261.0

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

15,994.2

14,918.6

15,374.7

15,741.9

15,374.5

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

904.7

950.5

1,173.3

1,291.2

1,155.5

Ruble money supply – M2*

16,899.0

15,869.1

16,548.0

17,033.1

16,530.0

5. Deposits in foreign currency

23,998.1

24,426.3

24,561.9

24,567.8

23,714.3

5.1. Transferable deposits

6,181.5

6,883.0

6,872.8

7,167.3

6,402.4

5.1.1. Natural persons

2,235.9

2,286.0

2,350.8

2,381.3

2,425.5

5.1.2. Legal entities^

3,945.6

4,597.0

4,522.0

4,786.0

3,976.9

5.2. Other deposits

17,816.6

17,543.3

17,689.1

17,400.5

17,311.8

5.2.1. Natural persons

13,170.2

13,266.0

13,155.5

13,101.6

12,964.4

5.2.2. Legal entities^

4,646.4

4,277.3

4,533.6

4,298.9

4,347.5

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

2,080.3

2,034.6

2,045.7

2,050.6

2,057.1

7. Precious metals deposits

255.6

245.0

224.0

209.8

163.7

Broad money – M3

43,232.9

42,575.0

43,379.6

43,861.2

42,465.1

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,111.3

11,316.9

11,485.6

11,540.7

11,244.8

Natural persons

7,133.1

7,205.4

7,251.0

7,273.1

7,297.6

Legal entities^

3,978.2

4,111.5

4,234.6

4,267.6

3,947.3

1. Transferable deposits

2,862.1

3,188.9

3,213.8

3,366.8

3,035.9

1.1. Natural persons

1,035.2

1,059.1

1,099.3

1,118.6

1,150.1

1.2. Legal entities^

1,826.8

2,129.8

2,114.6

2,248.2

1,885.8

2. Other deposits

8,249.2

8,127.9

8,271.7

8,173.8

8,208.9

2.1. Natural persons

6,097.9

6,146.2

6,151.7

6,154.5

6,147.4

2.2. Legal entities^

2,151.3

1,981.7

2,120.0

2,019.4

2,061.5

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

963.2

942.7

956.6

963.3

975.4

Precious metals deposits, USD m

118.3

113.5

104.8

98.5

77.6

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

MIL OSI