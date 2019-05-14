Date of President’s US visit to be announced soon

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Head of the Polish President’s Office Krzysztof Szczerski on Tuesday said Poland expects that the official announcement of the date of President Andrzej Duda’s to the US will take place soon.

Speaking to the private radio station RMF FM, Minister Szczerski added that US President Donald Trump wants to discuss, with President Duda, his proposals regarding the US military presence in Poland. “It is no secret that we are at the final stage of talks” on increasing the US military presence, said the presidential aide.

“If the talks go well, than we indeed expect that the final decision (on the military presence) will be officially announced this year,” said the minister.

Krzysztof Szczerski said the visit will most likely take place after June 10. The date and the programme of the visit will be announced by the White House.

Commenting on President Trump’s expected visit to Poland on September 1, Szczerski said: “The tragic anniversary of Poland’s lonely struggle in 1939 would be a good moment to declare that this time Poland is not alone, but, above all, that its security is strengthened by the US presence.” (PAP)

