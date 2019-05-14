President of the Republic of Poland / News / President of Swiss Confederation starts visit to Poland

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Tuesday, 14 May 2019

President of Swiss Confederation starts visit to Poland

Official welcome ceremony (1 / 10)

Official welcome ceremony

Following an official welcome ceremony President Andrzej Duda and President Ueli Maurer were scheduled to hold a face-to-face conversation to be followed by plenary talks of both countries’ delegations, co-chaired by both presidents.

Following the talks, Andrzej Duda and Ueli Maurer are to hold a joint press conference.

The Warsaw talks are to focus on bilateral cooperation in the field of modern technologies, relations between Switzerland and the European Union, as well as historical issues.

The two presidents will also take part in a special ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Polish-Swiss diplomatic ties.

Later in the day, President Ueli Maurer will meet with Sejm Speaker Marek Kuchciński.(PAP)

