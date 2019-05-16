Aleksandr Gorovoy took part in the meeting of the Interstate Interdepartmental Working Group on the Development of Recommendations for Conducting a Coordinated Migration Policy

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The 18th meeting of the Interstate Interdepartmental Working Group was held today in the Tula Region to develop recommendations for the implementation of a coordinated migration policy.

The delegation from the Russian side was headed by First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, and from Belarussian side – by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Major General of Militia Nikolai Melchenko.

Governor of the Tula Region Aleksey Dyumin took part in the opening ceremony of the meeting and delivered a welcoming speech.

In addition, the event was attended by competent representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Federal Security Service of Russia and the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media of Russia, and on the part of foreign partners – by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, the KGB of the Republic of Belarus, the State Border Committee of Belarus, and the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Russian Federation and the Standing Committee of the Union State.

The parties informed each other about the progress in the implementation of the Action Plan for the Formation of a Unified Migration Space of Russia and Belarus, about changes in the national legislations in the field of migration. The parties also discussed issues of interaction between the competent authorities of the two countries in the framework of the II European Games of 2019 in the Republic of Belarus.

The main item on the agenda of the meeting was the approval of the draft Concept of the Migration Policy of the Union State.

As a result of the event, the Parties noted a high level of interaction in the sphere of migration on a wide range of issues and in various formats, the work on which would be continued in the future.

The event was held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.

