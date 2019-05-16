Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Poland

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On May 16, 2019 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus hosted the Belarusian-Polish ministerial consultations on political issues.

The Belarusian delegation was headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister, Oleg Kravchenko, the Polish delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcin Przydacz.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of the Belarusian-Polish bilateral cooperation, interaction within international organizations, development of Belarus-EU relations, as well as a number of current issues on the international agenda.

