Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko participates in the conference “Cooperation in Eastern Europe in the context of regional and global threats and challenges”

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

16-05-2019

On May 16, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, participated in the workshop “Cooperation in the Eastern Europe in the context of regional and global threats and challenges”. It was organized by the Institute of Philosophy of the National Academy of Science of Belarus together with the Moscow office of the Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung (Germany).

In his statement, O.Kravchenko gave his assessment of the security situation in Europe. Deputy Minister underlined the Belarus’ increasing role as one of “points of growth” of modern think-tanks and a venue for international summits. The Deputy Minister mentioned the contribution of Belarus to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, including through providing a platform for the conclusion of the Minsk Agreements and meetings of the OSCE Trilateral Contact Group.

Recalling the initiatives of the President of Belarus concerning convergence of integration blocs between integration associations the so called “integrating integrations” and launch of a broad international security dialogue, O.Kravchenko highlighted the significant potential of our country as a peace facilitator.

Leading security experts, representatives of public institutions and diplomatic corps, Belarusian and foreign public policy-makers attended the conference.

