Greetings to 12th HeliRussia 2019 International Helicopter Industry Exhibition

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads in part:

“Your forum, with its packed programme and rich display invariably attracts the dedicated attention of specialists and experts and wins the acclaim of foreign business partners. It provides compelling evidence that the national helicopter industry confidently maintains high-quality standards, is developing steadily and offering new and highly popular goods and services while also opening up domestic and global markets.

These significant results were made possible by the efforts of our research and development centres, design bureaus, industrial companies and specialised businesses, as well as by the thousands of professionals who work efficiently and responsibly, solving complex problems and achieving success.

I am sure that HeliRussia-2019 will not only highlight the achievements and capabilities of the national helicopter industry, but will also launch promising long-term projects and initiatives, contributing to the strengthening of the industry’s technological and investment potential. And, of course, it will become a major festive event for many aviation enthusiasts.”

MIL OSI