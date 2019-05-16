In Crimea, the police checked the watches and seized from trade a large batch of counterfeit goods

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the unit for economic security and combating the corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Evpatoria suppressed the sale of counterfeit products in one of the shopping and entertainment centers. An individual entrepreneur was selling illegally manufactured watches and accessories for them, marked by logos of a well-known company,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

According to the official representative of the company, the holder of the copyright for the watch was not in a contractual relationship with the seller, the marking was not genuine, the materials used in the manufacture differed in quality.

According to the preliminary data, his actions caused a damage exceeding 20 million rubles.

The Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Evpatoria initiated a criminal case under part 1 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Operative and search measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the criminal activity are underway.

MIL OSI