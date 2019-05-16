In Karelia, representatives of the MIAs of Russia and Finland discussed issues of operational cooperation in the fight against crime

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today in Petrozavodsk a meeting of the Russian-Finnish coordination group on operational cooperation in the fight against crime was held. Previous meetings were held in Helsinki (in 2016), Murmansk (in 2017) and Tampere (in 2018).

Chief of the Administration for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major General of the Internal Service, Pyotr Popov, noted the high level of partner confidence in the Russian-Finnish law enforcement cooperation, one of the key mechanisms of which was this group. In turn, the Director of the Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Finland, Risto Lammi, expressed hope for further intensification of cooperation in the near future.

The parties exchanged experience on current areas of joint work, including countering the unlawful use of information and telecommunication technologies, combating crimes in the sphere of drug trafficking, extremism and terrorism. Attention was drawn to the effectiveness of the implementation of joint action plans of the Central Criminal Police of Finland and the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the development of cross-border cooperation for 2019-2021. A preliminary agreement was reached on holding a training seminar in Russia with the participation of Finnish experts on the practice of investigating crimes committed using virtual assets.

The discussion was attended by representatives of various departments of the two ministries. Also, the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Karelia, Colonel of the Internal Service Denis Desnitsky, made a presentation.

At the end of the event, the heads of the working groups Petr Popov and Risto Lammi signed the final protocol of the ordinary meeting of the coordination group on operational cooperation in the fight against crime.

