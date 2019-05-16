MIA of Russia officers detained suspects of a series of thefts to a total of more than 10 million rubles

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Odintsovskoye”, detained two suspects of several thefts from private households,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

It was established that the offenders, squeezing-open the double-glazed windows, penetrated into residential buildings located in the Odintsovskiy District and stole jewelry, cash, and personal belongings of citizens.

Investigators of the MIA Inter-Municipal Administration “Odintsovskoye” initiated criminal cases on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

“As a result of operational search activities, police officers detained two residents of the Moscow and Kaliningrad regions aged 35 and 37 who had been repeatedly convicted previously. During the search in the apartments of the defendants, jewelry, bank cards, mobile phones and office equipment were found and seized,” I. Volk said.

Currently, the circumstances of 4 thefts committed by the offenders have been established. The total amount of the damage exceeded 10 million rubles.

Placement to custody was selected by Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

