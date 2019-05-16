The grand opening of the action of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “The Mercy of the White Nights” took place in St. Petersburg

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

There was held the MIA XXIII National Charity Event “Mercy of the White Nights”. It takes place for the 28th time in the city on the Neva, and was traditionally dedicated to the memory of internal affairs officers who had died during the performance of official or military duty.

This year, more than 250 officers of internal affairs bodies and their families from 55 regions of Russia and abroad arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in the action.

The traditional music competition occupies a special place in the extensive list of festival events. This year, the jury included People’s Artist of Russia Dmitry Kharatyan, Honored Artists of Russia Dmitry Dyuzhev and Yevgeny Dyatlov, singer and composer Rodion Gazmanov, entertainer of the St. Petersburg A.I. Raikin Variety Theater Nikolai Pozdeev and singer Olga Favorskaya.

The midday shot has already become traditional in the program of the events of the “Mercy of the White Nights”. Today, at noon, an artillery shot was fired in honor of the participants of the All-Russian Festival from the Naryshkin bastion of the Peter and Paul Fortress. The right of making a personal shoot was given to the chairman of the jury of the current festival, Igor Arefyev, the Chief of the Central Club of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

This event was preceded by raising the flags of the countries participating in the action of the current year – the Republics of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus and the Russian Federation.

The action will be closed by a gala concert of its laureates and Russian pop singers, which will be held on May 18 at the Oktyabrsky Grand Concert Hall. As part of the concert there will be held a solemn presentation of the Grand Prix and the awarding of the winners.

