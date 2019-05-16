Today the Museum of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Karelia received foreign guests

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Finland headed by the Director of the Police Department Risto Lammi got acquainted with the exposition of the Museum of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Karelia. Acting Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Karelia Denis Desnitsky, who also told the Finnish colleagues about some significant exhibits, attended the excursion. The Finnish policemen were shown the uniform of the guards of law and order and instruments of crimes.

The guardian of the museum stocks, Svetlana Karpechenko, told the audience about the history of the Karelian police and elaborated on the personalities of the people who were at the cradle of the Ministry.

Finnish police thanked for the excursion and noted how important it was to recall the history of internal affairs bodies and preserve it for new generations of police officers.

MIL OSI