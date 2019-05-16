Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order awarding the precinct police officer from Kislovodsk, who had rescued five people from fire

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, decided to award Ensign Vladimir Hnyrev, police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for Kislovodsk of the Stavropol Territory with a departmental medal “For courage in the cause of rescue,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

Returning home from service, Vladimir Hnyrev saw that one of the apartments of a two-storey house on the Ksenia Ge Street was on fire. He immediately reported the incident to emergency services and rushed to the rescue. Having entered the smoke-filled hallway, the police officer found a woman and four young children who could not leave the apartment on their own. The fire spread rapidly, the acrid smoke from burning plastic panels filled the entire premises. The policeman helped the family out into the street. Just a couple of minutes later the apartment was all in flames. Then the policeman put the children in his private car, as the air temperature was close to zero, and continued to maintain order at the incident scene.

“The caring attitude and dedication of Police Ensign Vladimir Hnyrev, his ability to maintain self-control in a difficult situation allowed to save the children, the youngest of whom was just over a year old, and their mother,” Irina Volk said.

MIL OSI