Birthday greetings to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Russia highly values your active contribution to the development of the strategic partnership and alliance between our countries, and to the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation, including within the Eurasian Economic Union.

I will be glad to have more meetings with you and continue our constructive and friendly dialogue on the topical issues of the bilateral and international agendas for the benefit of our brotherly nations and in the interests of enhancing regional stability and security.”

