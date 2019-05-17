In Chuvashia, the defendants charged with committing, as an organized group, crimes related to passenger transportation will appear before the court

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Chuvash Republic completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against six members of an organized group accused of committing a number of crimes related to passenger transportation,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

“According to the version of the preliminary investigation bodies, residents of Cheboksary aged from 20 to 39 impeded the activities of individual entrepreneurs specializing in transporting passengers at urban routes. They forced them to refuse from transactions concluded with the city administration. In case the consent was not received, the offenders threatened the carriers and deliberately damaged their property,” said Irina Volk.

To date, the circumstances of the five episodes of their illegal activities have been established. Five people were recognized as victims in the case.

Four active participants in the group were charged with committing crimes provided for by part 1 of Article 167 and part 2 of Article 179 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Two more are charged with committing a crime, stipulated by parts 1 and 2 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for the organizer and two members of the group. The rest are under subscription on their own recognizance and proper behavior.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor’s Office has been sent to the Kalininskiy District Court of Cheboksary for consideration on the merits.

MIL OSI