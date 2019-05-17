In the Kaluga Region, the police initiated a criminal case for fraud in obtaining benefits

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kozelsky” initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 4 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud in the receipt of benefits”.

According to law enforcement officers, a resident of the Ulyanovsky District, previously convicted for a similar crime, submitted to the appropriate authority an application for the assignment of social cash benefits for the first group disability, knowingly providing documents containing false information about his illness. Thus, in the period from 2012 to 2017, the citizen was paid more than 1.5 million rubles.

The circumstances of the incident are being established, the investigation is underway.

