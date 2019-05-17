In the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), a criminal case was initiated about a cruel beating of a child by his father

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ust-Aldanskiy District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) initiated a criminal case against a 32-year-old man suspected of beating severely his 9-year-old son,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.

“Earlier, the police duty-unit received a report on hospitalization of a 9-year-old boy with body injuries, including multiple fractures of facial bones and skull bones.

During the pre-investigation check by the police, it was established that injuries to the child had been caused by his father in a state of alcoholic intoxication,” said Irina Volk.

Also, an inspector of the Juvenile unit revealed that even before the incident, the boy had been repeatedly beaten by his father in the presence of his mother, however, no reports of that had been received by the police from the school, other institutions or from neighbors.

With respect to the child’s father working as a driver of an ambulance service crew, a criminal case has been opened on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 1 of Article 112 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the boy has undergone surgery and remains in hospital.

