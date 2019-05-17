Posted on by NewsKitchen Publisher

Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of April 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Indicators
01/04/2018
01/07/2018
01/10/2018
01/01/2019
01/04/2019
Net foreign assets
1.8
5.0
6.7
4.6
-0.4
Claims on nonresidents
23.3
25.7
26.0
22.5
29.3

Foreign currency

0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0

Deposits

0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0

Securities other than shares

0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0

Loans

0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0

Other

23.3
25.6
25.9
22.5
29.3
Liabilities to nonresidents
21.5
20.7
19.2
17.9
29.7

Deposits

0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0

Loans

3.3
3.2
3.4
3.4
3.3

Other

18.2
17.5
15.8
14.5
26.4
Net claims on general government
1,089.0
1,124.6
1,161.7
1,186.5
1,124.6
Claims on general government
1,118.4
1,153.0
1,201.0
1,211.6
1,145.2

Securities other than shares

1,118.4
1,153.0
1,201.0
1,211.6
1,145.2

Other loans

0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to general government
29.4
28.4
39.3
25.0
20.6

Deposits

0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0

Other deposits

29.4
28.4
39.3
25.0
20.6
Claims on depository corporations
1,098.2
1,105.8
1,170.1
1,167.5
1,246.3

Сurrency

0.3
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.3

Deposits

872.8
869.7
936.2
929.7
983.8

Other claims

225.1
235.7
233.5
237.7
262.2
Claims on other sectors
126.7
126.9
129.4
129.2
134.2

Claims on public nonfinancial corporations

0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0

Claims on other nonfinancial corporations

126.7
126.9
129.4
129.2
134.2

Claims on other resident sectors

0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
4.9
7.2
6.1
3.8
3.6
Insurance technical reserves
1,493.9
1,540.1
1,649.2
1,745.8
1,804.3

Net equity of households in life insurance reserves

467.5
486.1
525.9
555.7
583.7

Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims

1,026.4
1,053.9
1,123.3
1,190.2
1,220.6
Shares and other equity
1,587.4
1,579.6
1,621.2
1,641.8
1,632.4
Other items (net)
-770.3
-764.6
-808.7
-903.6
-935.6

Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

