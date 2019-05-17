MIA of Russia officers detained a suspect in an armed conflict in Kazan

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“On May 15, 2019, the police of Tatarstan, in cooperation with officers of the FSB Department for the Republic of Tatarstan, detained a federally wanted suspect in an armed conflict which occurred in December 2018 in Ostrovsky Street in Kazan,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

During the check of operational information, police officers found out that the offender was renting an apartment in the suburbs of Kazan. During the search at his place of residence the police found a pistol and narcotic drugs which were seized and sent for examination at the Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan.

Currently, the offender has been handed over to the staff of the Investigative Committee to carry out the necessary investigative actions with him. The offender was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

Recall that in the evening of December 25, 2018, the duty-unit of the MIA Administration for the city of Kazan received a message about a conflict on the Ostrovsky street. Police officers who arrived at the scene established that the conflict had occurred among three men, one of whom had shot several times at his opponents. As a result of the shooting, one of the men received a gunshot wound to the head, from which he died in hospital. A criminal case was initiated with regard to this fact under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (“Murder”).

