MIA of Russia officers in Perm suppressed the activities of fraudsters in the sale of new cars

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Perm, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained employees of one of the car dealerships suspected of committing fraud,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

“It was established that the offenders rented premises located on the Ryazanskaya Street in Perm to carry out their illegal activities. They attracted customers with low prices and favorable loan terms. As soon as the buyer chose the car he liked, the manager prepared a loan application to the bank. Under the guise of a letter of consent to the processing of personal data, the victims were given for signing a sales contract for the vehicle, which indicated an inflated price. Subsequently, the suspects made the customers enter into loan agreements for the purchase of a car, misleading citizens that if they refused, they would be forced to pay a penalty to the bank and could lose their car at all,” Irina Volk said.

The Investigative Division of MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Perm initiated six criminal investigations into this fact on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of three defendants the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, another suspect was released on bail of one million rubles.

At the moment, 42 victims have already filed statements to the police. The amount of the damage is being established. The preliminary criminal investigation continues.

