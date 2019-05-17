PACE members denounce judgment confirming death sentence of Aliaksandr Asipovich

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Titus Corlatean (Romania, SOC), General Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on the abolition of the death penalty, and Ria Oomen-Ruijten (Netherlands, EPP / CD), Chairperson of the Political Affairs Committee, denounced the judgment of 14 May of the Supreme Court of Belarus confirming the death sentence of Aliaksandr Asipovich, pronounced by the Regional Court of Mahiliou on 9 January.

“This verdict is disappointing because it shows that, despite some abolitionist signals, the Belarusian judiciary continues to apply the death penalty. Moreover, according to some human rights defenders, Mr Asipovich’s right to a fair trial was not respected during the criminal proceedings. ”

“Once again, we stand firm against any death sentence pronounced by the Belarussian courts. The death penalty is cruel and inhuman punishment, which is no longer acceptable in Europe. We reiterate our call to the authorities of Belarus to urgently establish a moratorium on executions and to de facto and de jure abolish the death penalty “.

