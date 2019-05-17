Police of the capital detained members of an organized group suspected of committing fraud in the area of auto insurance

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“As a result of operative-search activities, operatives of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts of the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from Internal Security Divisions of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, with the power support by Rosgvardia SOBR fighters, detained over thirty alleged members of an organized group suspected of committing twenty episodes of illegal activities in the area of auto insurance,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

At present, the preliminary investigation bodies have established that the participants in an organized group, which included dozens of people, developed a scheme for stealing money from insurance companies by receiving insurance payments as a result of the staged traffic accidents on various roads of the capital.

“As established by the investigators, the suspects, acting as part of an organized group, deliberately staged road accidents using cars registered to dummies for a cash reward. At the same time, in order to be able to receive in the future a larger amount of insurance compensation, the group members specially found foreign-made cars, in which they replaced parts in advance, creating the appearance of damages resulting from traffic accidents. After the registration of the accident by traffic police officers, the attackers applied to insurance organizations, providing false documents for illegal insurance claims,” Irina Volk said.

As part of a criminal case initiated on grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, 33 searches were conducted in the places of residence and stay of the group members.

As a result of the searches, 7 cars, documentation on fictitious insurance cases, money obtained as illegal insurance indemnity, as well as damaged car parts and spare parts were seized.

“Four insurance companies, who had suffered a material damage exceeding 7 million rubles from the unlawful acts of members of the organized group operating for more than four years, were recognized as victims in the criminal case,” noted I. Volk.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the involvement of 12 group participants in 20 episodes of unlawful acts has now been established.

In respect of two defendants, the Troitsky District Court of Moscow chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, in respect of three more – in the form of house arrest, and of seven defendants – a preventive measure in the form of a subscription on their own recognizance and proper behavior.

Currently, further investigative and operational measures aimed at identifying and detaining possible accomplices, as well as identifying additional episodes of unlawful activities of the detainees, are being implemented.

The criminal investigation continues.

