Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin offered his heartfelt birthday greetings to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The two leaders agreed on the upcoming contacts, including during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council timed to the fifth anniversary of the EAEU, to be held in late May in Nur-Sultan.

