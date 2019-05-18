President of the Republic of Poland / News / Polish, Italian Presidents to mark Battle of Monte Cassino anniversary

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda are paying a visit to Italy to take part in events marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino on Saturday afternoon.

The main observances of the battle’s anniversary will begin at 5 p.m. with a Holy Mass at the Polish War Cemetery at Monte Cassino. The events will also be attended by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and his daughter.

Both presidents are scheduled to make speeches.

The programme of Duda’s Saturday visit to Italy includes a separate meeting with his Italian counterpart.

The Battle of Monte Cassino, also known as the Battle for Rome, lasted from January 1 7till May 19, 1944 and comprised four battles between allied forces and the German army in the region around the monastery on the summit of Monte Cassino. The battle is considered one of the fiercest of World War II. As well as the Polish II Corps under the leadership of General Anders, American, British, New Zealanders, Indian and French troops all fought at Monte Cassino.

On May 18, 1944, after ferocious fighting, Polish troops of the II Corps took the summit of Monte Cassino and captured the monastery. In the fighting 923 Polish soldiers lost their lives, 2,931 were wounded and 345 were listed as missing in action. A few days after the victory at Monte Cassino, allied troops broke through the Gustav Line along its entire length. On 14 June 1944, American troops entered Rome. (PAP)

