Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus А.Dapkiunas meets the Ambassador of Egypt

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-05-2019

On May 20, 2019, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus non-resident, Mr. Ihab Nasr.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral agenda in the political, trade and economic spheres, improvement of the legal base of cooperation, as well as some aspects of the preparation for the official visit of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Belarus.

