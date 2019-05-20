Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the Chairman of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-05-2019

On May 20, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Chairman of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, Paul Packer.

The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation, including in the field of tourism development and preservation of cultural sites and objects.

Special emphasis was given to the topic of the Second World War and the tragedy of the Holocaust in the context of Paul Packer’s participation in the reburial ceremony of the remains of Nazi ghetto victims in Brest on May 22.

русская версия беларуская версія



MIL OSI