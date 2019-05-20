Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets with the Ambassador of Benin

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-05-2019

On May 20, 2019, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Benin to Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus non-resident Noukpo Clément Kiki on the occasion of the presentation of copies of credentials.

During the conversation, the most topical issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic and other fields, in education, as well as ways of its expansion were discussed.



русская версия беларуская версія





MIL OSI