Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets with the Ambassador of Uganda

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-05-2019

On May 20, 2019, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus non-resident Johnson Agara Olwa on the occasion of the presentation of copies of credentials.

During the conversation, sides discussed many issues of organizing the exchange of visits of delegations and bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, agricultural and other spheres.

The parties stressed the importance of establishing cooperation in industries, education, exchange of visits of delegations of state bodies and business circles of both countries.

русская версия беларуская версія

