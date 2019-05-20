Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets with the Ambassador of Yemen

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-05-2019

On May 20, 2019, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Yemen to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus non-resident Ahmed Salem al-Waheishi.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister expressed his wish for the soonest conclusion of the armed conflict in Yemen and assured that the Belarusian side would be ready to supply a wide range of products for the post-war reconstruction of that country.

The Ambassador also handed over copies of his credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

