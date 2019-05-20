Gazprom discovers two new fields containing over 500 billion cubic meters of gas on Yamal shelf

Source: Gazprom

Background

Vasily Dinkov (1924–2001) was an eminent figure in the history of the Russian fuel and energy complex. He served as Minister of the USSR Gas Industry in 1981–1985 and as Minister of the USSR Oil Industry in 1985–1989.

Gazprom secured the subsurface use licenses for the Rusanovsky and Nyarmeysky licensed blocks in 2013. Since then, 3D seismic surveys covering 5,790 square kilometers have been carried out within these blocks, with two prospecting wells drilled in 2018.

Gazprom also has subsurface use licenses for the Leningradskoye and Rusanovskoye fields on the Kara Sea shelf.

