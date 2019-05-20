Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Greetings to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

17 May 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to Kazakhstan PresidentKassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state expressed confidence that rich administrative experience, professionalism and determination will help the Kazakhstan president be a success on his top-level government post and will contribute to the country’s large-scale modernization effort.

“I appreciate your attention to the enhancement of Belarus-Kazakhstan relations. I am convinced that we will preserve cooperation between the two countries relying on mutual respect and strategic partnership in the best interests of our nations,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strong health and success in all undertakings.

© 2019, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI