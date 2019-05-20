Greetings to the 5th International MGIMO Alumni Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This year MGIMO will be 75 years old. During this time, the university has come a long way, gained broad, truly international renown, and brought up many bright, talented diplomats, scholars, journalists, entrepreneurs, politicians and public figures who have made their alma mater proud of their professional successes and achievements.

It is gratifying to see that on the eve of such an important anniversary, graduates from different countries have gathered here, in hospitable Tashkent, where MGIMO’s first foreign branch opened, to exchange views on major international issues, discuss prospects of the university’s further development in an atmosphere of friendship and unity, and share warm memories of the student years spent at MGIMO, fellow students and favourite teachers.

I am convinced that the forum will be held at a high level and will make an important contribution to promoting multilateral academic cooperation. And, of course, I would like to sincerely thank President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and all our Uzbek colleagues for their assistance and participation in the preparations for this major event.”

