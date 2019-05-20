Main performance indices and participants of the Belarus interbank settlement system, January – May 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Indices
January – April, 2018
January – April, 2019
Deviation
(clm.3–clm.2)
(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %
1
2
3
4
5
1. Effected payment instructions
1.1. By number, thou units
24 196,5
25 997,0
1 800,5
7,4
1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
180 777,4
216 187,4
35 410,0
19,6
2. Average daily turnover
2.1. By number, thou units
291,5
313,2
21,7
7,4
2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
2 178,0
2 604,7
426,6
19,6
3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN
7,5
8,3
0,8
11,3
4. Canceled payment instructions
4.1. By number, units
0
0
0,0
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN
0,0
0,0
0,0
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%
99,94
100,00
X
X
Indices
January – December, 2017
January – December, 2018
Deviation
(clm.3–clm.2)
(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %
1
2
3
4
5
1. Effected payment instructions
1.1. By number, thou units
73,006.2
77,971.3
4,965.1
6.8
1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
565,768.6
578,751.2
12,982.6
2.3
2. Average daily turnover
2.1. By number, thou units
288.6
308.2
19.6
6.8
2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
2,236.2
2,287.6
51.3
2.3
3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN
7.7
7.4
-0.3
-4.2
4. Canceled payment instructions
4.1. By number, units
0
0
0.00
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN
0.0
0.0
0.0
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%
99.99
99.98
X
X
* This indicator shows the ASIS’s (Automated System of Interbank Settlements) readiness to carry out interbank settlements, including the acceptance, processing, and transfer of electronic payment documents during the time stipulated by the timetable for the BISS acceptance and processing of electronic payment documents and electronic messages from the participants of the BISS.