Restructuring of J&T Bank (JSC) and Bankhaus Erbe (JSC) launched (17.05.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Restructuring of J&T Bank (JSC) and Bankhaus Erbe (JSC) launched

Pursuant to Part 5 of Article 23 of Federal Law No. 395-1, dated 2 December 1990, ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’, the Western Market Access Centre of the Bank of Russia’s Department for Market Access and Activity Termination of Financial Institutions launched the restructuring of J&T Bank (Joint-stock Company) (Registration No. 3061 assigned by the Bank of Russia) by merger with Bankhaus Erbe (Joint-stock Company) (Registration No. 1717 assigned by the Bank of Russia).

17 May 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

