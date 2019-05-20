Session to discuss parliamentary elections

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

17 May 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is holding a session to discuss the organization and hosting of the forthcoming elections to the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly on 17 May.

“Today we need to discuss a number of issues concerning the forthcoming parliamentary elections and the preparedness of local authorities for the elections. There is nothing to conceal here: it is will be very difficult, impossible even, to hold the elections without local authorities. We have never concealed and will never conceal it. We need to do our best to hold the elections at the highest level. It was suggested to hold the elections in November 2019. We will determine optimal dates in the near future. It means that major pre-election events envisaged in the legislation should begin in August,” the head of state said.

In his words, it is essential to solve all organizing issues in advance to ensure stable environment for people’s voting in the period of the active election campaign.

“Requirements to the election campaign are unchanged. We need honest and fair elections without artificial limitations. No one should have any doubts about their legitimacy,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that the Election Code had not been changed in the run-up to the elections, the existing rules are well-known to everybody. “Everything should be done in strict compliance with the legislation. I want to emphasize once again: we are organizing the elections for our country, for Belarus. Of course, we do not want to be criticized by our neighbors and representatives of other countries. However, the main thing we must remember is that these are Belarusian elections,” the head of state added.

“Coordinated team work with a high personal responsibility of all of you and all those who will work in commissions at all levels is a guarantee of success,” the President said addressing the participants of the session. “Despite the main organizing burden will be on the Central Election Commission, you should facilitate the interaction of all participants of the election process.”

“Local authorities will conduct this multi-faced and many-voiced orchestra. Local authorities will form election commissions. It should be done in accordance with the legislation in a democratic and open way with an active participation of public organizations which make up the foundation of our civil society,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“I would like to reiterate that the elections are an exam for the acting government, especially at the local level. The executive vertical is especially responsible for political and economic processes in regions during the election campaign. Assign tasks, mobilize people, do not postpone the resolution of issues till autumn. Start doing it now. It is good that this work began after the Big Conversation with the President. It shall be continued,” the Belarusian leader concluded.

MIL OSI