Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Commentary to Decree No. 191 of 20 May 2019 | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

20 May 2019

Additional security measures will be introduced during the 2nd European Games in Belarus. President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the corresponding decree on 20 May.

The document is based on the best domestic and foreign practices of organizing and holding big international sports events. The document is aimed at ramping up security at sports arenas, hotels and other European Games infrastructure facilities, Minsk roads.

The implementation of the decree will contribute to a safe organization of the European Games in Belarus, while its adoption testifies to a special attention paid to the issues of comfortable and safe stay for the participants and fans of the forthcoming international sports forum.

© 2019, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI