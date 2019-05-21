On a signing ceremony of Memoranda of Cooperation during the visit of the representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration of the U.S. Department of Justice

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

21-05-2019

On May 21, 2019, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus hosted a signing ceremony of Memoranda of Cooperation between the State Border Committee, the State Customs Committee, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus and the Drug Enforcement Administration of the U.S. Department of Justice (DEA), which was opened by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Evgeny Shestakov.

The ceremony was attended by Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Belarus Jenifer Moore, representatives of Belarusian ministries and state agencies, DEA country offices and the U.S. Embassy in Minsk.

From the Belarusian side Memoranda were signed by Deputy Chairman of the State Border Committee Igor Pechen, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aleksandr Bogdevich, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Chief of Criminal Police Ivan Podgurskiy and First Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexey Volkov.



From the American side the documents were signed by DEA Regional Director William Warren, Jr.

