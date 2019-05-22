Congratulations to Joko Widodo on his re-election as President of Indonesia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin noted that in Russia Joko Widodo Widodo JokoPresident of the Republic of Indonesia is known as a principled advocate of the development of friendly relations between the two countries and expressed confidence that his activities as head of state would help further expand Russian-Indonesian cooperation in various areas, as well as partner-like cooperation in addressing topical matters in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The President of Russia reaffirmed his readiness for continued constructive dialogue and joint work for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and Indonesia.

MIL OSI