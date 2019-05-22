French News: DFG financera 13 nouveaux groupes de formation à la recherche

Source: Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftLes thèmes vont de la physique des particules les plus lourdes à la cybercriminalité et aux conséquences du travail des services sociaux / 65 millions d’euros pour une période initiale de quatre ans et demi

The Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) is establishing 13 new Research Training Groups (RTGs) to further support ” début de carrière des chercheurs. This was decided by the responsible Grants Committee à Bonn. The new RTGs will receive a total of approximately €65 million in funding for an initial period of four and a half years, starting from the second half of 2019. This includes a 22 percent programmes allowance for indirect project costs. One of the new groups is an International Research Training Group (IRTG) with partners au Japon.In addition to the 13 new projects, the Grants Committee donc approved the extension of 10 existing RTGs for an additional funding period. These include two IRTGs with partners in Canada. Research Training Groups offer de doctorat researchers the opportunity to complete their theses en a structured research and qualification programmes at a haut niveau académique. The DFG is currently providing funding to a total of 214 Rgts, of which 39 are IRTGs.The 13 new Research Training Groups dans le détail(in alphabetical order by their hôte universities, including the names of spokespersons, other applicant universities and cooperation partners):The RTG “The Physics of the Heaviest Particles at the Large Hadron Collider”, aims to better understand the structure of the boson de Higgs est propre, a central component of the standard model of elementary particle physics. The research team veut investigate the properties of elementary particles, combining theoretical investigations and experimental data provided by the Large Hadron Collider Geneva. They will concentrate on the Higgs boson, the special role of the top quark (the elementary particle with the largest known mass), and the search for previously undiscovered types of heavy particles. (RWTH Aachen University, Spokesperson: Prof. Dr Michal Czakon)Brexit, the currency crisis, the democratic deficit, the ‘two-speed de l’Europe – in recent years, European integration has experienced repeated setbacks. The RTG “Dynamique d’Intégration Law in-between Harmonisation and Plurality en Europe (DynamInt)” aims to analyse disintegrative processes of this kind and the insistence on nation-state sovereignty from a legal perspective. The harmonisation and plurality of European law should be understood as equally important mechanisms of European integration. (HU Berlin, Spokesperson: Prof. Dr Matthias Ruffert)The RTG “Regional Disparities and Economic Policy” aims to discover why there are still regional differences variables, such as income and employment. Why has there been no equalisation of living conditions in the regions and what conclusions can we draw from this for economic policy purposes? The RTG intends to answer these questions at the regional level on a theoretical and empirical base and thus contribute to a deeper understanding of regional economic mechanisms and better economic policy advice. (Université de Duisburg-Essen, Spokesperson: Prof. Dr Tobias Seidel

