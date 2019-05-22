List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia (21.05.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
As of 1 May 2019, authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia, acting in compliance with Article 76 of Federal Law No. 86-FZ ‘On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’, dated 10 July 2002, were assigned to 133 credit institutions.No.
List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia
Registration No.
Central Federal District
Moscow and the Moscow Region
1.
JSC UniCredit Bank
1
2.
JSC BCS Bank
101
3.
JSC JSCB CentroCredit Bank
121
4.
JSC RN Bank
170
5.
LLC Home Credit and Finance Bank
316
6.
GAZPROMBANK (JSC)
354
7.
INTERPROGRESSBANK (JSC)
600
8.
PJSC Post Bank
650
9.
PJSC MIN BANK
912
10.
VTB Bank (PJSC)
1000
11.
PJSC Plus Bank
1189
12.
JSC Sobinbank
1317
13.
JSC ALFA-BANK
1326
14.
Vozrozhdenie Bank (PJSC)
1439
15.
PJSC JSCB Sviaz-Bank
1470
16.
PJSC Sberbank
1481
17.
SDM-Bank (PJSC)
1637
18.
PJSC MOSOBLBANK
1751
19.
Inbank Ltd.
1829
20.
JSCB FORA-BANK (JSC)
1885
21.
JSCB Lanta-Bank (JSC)
1920
22.
PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW
1978
23.
JSCB PERESVET (PJSC)
2110
24.
Setelem Bank LLC
2168
25.
PJSC Bank FC Otkritie
2209
26.
TKB BANK PJSC
2210
27.
JSC Banca Intesa
2216
28.
QIWI Bank (JSC)
2241
29.
PJSC MTS-Bank
2268
30.
PJSC ROSBANK
2272
31.
PJSC BANK URALSIB
2275
32.
JSC Russian Standard Bank
2289
33.
JSCB Absolut Bank (PJSC)
2306
34.
SOYUZ Bank (JSC)
2307
35.
JSCB BANK OF CHINA (JSC)
2309
36.
JSC Bank DOM.RU
2312
37.
JSC JSCB Evrofinance Mosnarbank
2402
38.
PJSC JSCB Metallinvestbank
2440
39.
ING BANK (EURASIA) JSC
2495
40.
JSC CB Poidem!
2534
41.
JSC JSCB NOVIKOMBANK
2546
42.
JSC CB Citibank
2557
43.
JSC JSCB INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CLUB
2618
44.
JSC Tinkoff Bank
2673
45.
CB LOCKO-BANK (JSC)
2707
46.
JSC BM-Bank
2748
47.
JSCB Investtorgbank (PJSC)
2763
48.
JSC OTP Bank
2766
49.
EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA (JSC)
2790
50.
PJSC JSCB AVANGARD
2879
51.
JSC CB AGROPROMCREDIT
2880
52.
BBR Bank (JSC)
2929
53.
JSC FUNDSERVICEBANK
2989
54.
LLC Expobank
2998
55.
JSC Nordea Bank
3016
56.
PJSC RGS Bank
3073
57.
JSC NS Bank
3124
58.
SKS Bank LLC
3224
59.
PJSC Promsvyazbank
3251
60.
PJSC Zenit Bank
3255
61.
JSC CB INTERPROMBANK
3266
62.
NB TRUST (PJSC)
3279
63.
RUSSIAN REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK (JSC)
3287
64.
LLC HSBC Bank (RR)
3290
65.
JSC Raiffeisenbank
3292
66.
NCI JSC National Settlement Depository
3294
67.
JSC Credit Europe Bank
3311
68.
LLC Deutsche Bank
3328
69.
JSC Mizuho Bank (Moscow)
3337
70.
JSC CB DeltaCredit
3338
71.
JSC MSP Bank
3340
72.
JSC Russian Agricultural Bank
3349
73.
CB Renaissance Credit (LLC)
3354
74.
JSC SMP Bank
3368
75.
JSC Bank Finservice
3388
76.
Bank IBA-MOSCOW LLC
3395
77.
BNP PARIBAS BANK JSC
3407
78.
JSC National Standard Bank
3421
79.
JSC MUFG Bank (Eurasia)
3465
80.
Central Counterparty National Clearing Centre (JSC)
3466
81.
ICBC Bank (JSC)
3475
82.
JSC Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank
3494
Kaluga Region
83.
JSC Gazenergobank, the city of Kaluga
3252
Kostroma Region
84.
PJSC Sovcombank, the city of Kostroma
963
85.
JSC CB Modulbank, the city of Kostroma
1927
86.
JSC JSCB EXPRESS-VOLGA, the city of Kostroma
3085
Kursk Region
87.
PJSC Kurskprombank, the city of Kursk
735
Lipetsk Region
88.
PJSC Lipetskcombank, the city of Lipetsk
1242
North-Western Federal District
Vologda Region
89.
PJSC BANK SGB, the city of Vologda
2816
Saint Petersburg
90.
JSC JSB ROSSIYA
328
91.
PJSC Bank Saint Petersburg
436
92.
Credit Agricole CIB JSC
1680
93.
Tavrichesky Bank (PJSC)
2304
94.
PJSC BALTINVESTBANK
3176
Volga Federal District
Kirov Region
95.
CB Khlynov JSC, the city of Kirov
254
96.
PJSC Norvik Bank, the city of Kirov
902
Republic of Mordovia
97.
JSC-IB KS BANK (PJSC), the city of Saransk
1752
Nizhny Novgorod Region
98.
PJSC NBD-Bank, the city of Nizhny Novgorod
1966
99.
PJSC SAROVBUSINESSBANK, the town of Sarov
2048
Samara Region
100.
Bank Solidarnost (JSC), the city of Samara
554
101.
LLC Rusfinance Bank, the city of Samara
1792
102.
JSC KOSHELEV-BANK, the city of Samara
3300
Saratov Region
103.
JSC Econombank, the city of Saratov
1319
Republic of Tatarstan
104.
LLC Avers Bank, the city of Kazan
415
105.
Timer Bank PJSC, the city of Kazan
1581
106.
JSB Devon-Credit (PJSC), the city of Almetyevsk
1972
107.
PJSC AKIBANK, the city of Naberezhnye Chelny
2587
108.
PJSC AK BARS BANK, the city of Kazan
2590
Udmurt Republic
109.
PJSC BystroBank, the city of Izhevsk
1745
Southern Federal District
Krasnodar Territory
110.
CB Kuban Credit LLC, the city of Krasnodar
2518
111.
PJSC Krayinvestbank, the city of Krasnodar
3360
Rostov Region
112.
PJSC CB Center-Invest, the city of Rostov-on-Don
2225
Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol
113.
RNCB Bank (PJSC), the city of Simferopol
1354
114.
JSC GENBANK, the city of Simferopol
2490
Urals Federal District
Perm Territory
115.
PJSC JSCB Ural FD, the city of Perm
249
Sverdlovsk Region
116.
LLC CB KOLTSO URALA, the city of Yekaterinburg
65
117.
PJSC CB UBRD, the city of Yekaterinburg
429
118.
PJSC SKB-Bank, the city of Yekaterinburg
705
119.
JSC VUZ Bank, the city of Yekaterinburg
1557
120.
PJSC METCOMBANK, the city of Kamensk-Uralsky
2443
Tyumen Region
121.
JSC Surgutneftegazbank, the city of Surgut
588
122.
PJSC Zapsibkombank, the city of Tyumen
918
Chelyabinsk Region
123.
PJSC CHELINDBANK, the city of Chelyabinsk
485
124.
PJSC CHELYABINVESTBANK, the city of Chelyabinsk
493
125.
CUB Bank (JSC), the city of Magnitogorsk
2584
Siberian Federal District
Novosibirsk Region
126.
JSC Bank Akcept, the city of Novosibirsk
567
127.
Levoberezhny Bank (PJSC), the city of Novosibirsk
1343
Far Eastern Federal District
Amur Region
128.
PJSC CB Vostochny, the city of Blagoveshchensk
1460
129.
Asian-Pacific Bank PJSC, the city of Blagoveshchensk
1810
Primorye Territory
130.
PJSC Far Eastern Bank, the city of Vladivostok
843
131.
PJSC SCB Primsotsbank, the city of Vladivostok
2733
132.
PJSC JSCB Primorye, the city of Vladivostok
3001
Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)
133.
JSCB Almazergienbank JSC, the city of Yakutsk
2602