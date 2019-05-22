List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia (21.05.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

As of 1 May 2019, authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia, acting in compliance with Article 76 of Federal Law No. 86-FZ ‘On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’, dated 10 July 2002, were assigned to 133 credit institutions.No.

List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia

Registration No.

Central Federal District

Moscow and the Moscow Region

1.

JSC UniCredit Bank

1

2.

JSC BCS Bank

101

3.

JSC JSCB CentroCredit Bank

121

4.

JSC RN Bank

170

5.

LLC Home Credit and Finance Bank

316

6.

GAZPROMBANK (JSC)

354

7.

INTERPROGRESSBANK (JSC)

600

8.

PJSC Post Bank

650

9.

PJSC MIN BANK

912

10.

VTB Bank (PJSC)

1000

11.

PJSC Plus Bank

1189

12.

JSC Sobinbank

1317

13.

JSC ALFA-BANK

1326

14.

Vozrozhdenie Bank (PJSC)

1439

15.

PJSC JSCB Sviaz-Bank

1470

16.

PJSC Sberbank

1481

17.

SDM-Bank (PJSC)

1637

18.

PJSC MOSOBLBANK

1751

19.

Inbank Ltd.

1829

20.

JSCB FORA-BANK (JSC)

1885

21.

JSCB Lanta-Bank (JSC)

1920

22.

PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

1978

23.

JSCB PERESVET (PJSC)

2110

24.

Setelem Bank LLC

2168

25.

PJSC Bank FC Otkritie

2209

26.

TKB BANK PJSC

2210

27.

JSC Banca Intesa

2216

28.

QIWI Bank (JSC)

2241

29.

PJSC MTS-Bank

2268

30.

PJSC ROSBANK

2272

31.

PJSC BANK URALSIB

2275

32.

JSC Russian Standard Bank

2289

33.

JSCB Absolut Bank (PJSC)

2306

34.

SOYUZ Bank (JSC)

2307

35.

JSCB BANK OF CHINA (JSC)

2309

36.

JSC Bank DOM.RU

2312

37.

JSC JSCB Evrofinance Mosnarbank

2402

38.

PJSC JSCB Metallinvestbank

2440

39.

ING BANK (EURASIA) JSC

2495

40.

JSC CB Poidem!

2534

41.

JSC JSCB NOVIKOMBANK

2546

42.

JSC CB Citibank

2557

43.

JSC JSCB INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CLUB

2618

44.

JSC Tinkoff Bank

2673

45.

CB LOCKO-BANK (JSC)

2707

46.

JSC BM-Bank

2748

47.

JSCB Investtorgbank (PJSC)

2763

48.

JSC OTP Bank

2766

49.

EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA (JSC)

2790

50.

PJSC JSCB AVANGARD

2879

51.

JSC CB AGROPROMCREDIT

2880

52.

BBR Bank (JSC)

2929

53.

JSC FUNDSERVICEBANK

2989

54.

LLC Expobank

2998

55.

JSC Nordea Bank

3016

56.

PJSC RGS Bank

3073

57.

JSC NS Bank

3124

58.

SKS Bank LLC

3224

59.

PJSC Promsvyazbank

3251

60.

PJSC Zenit Bank

3255

61.

JSC CB INTERPROMBANK

3266

62.

NB TRUST (PJSC)

3279

63.

RUSSIAN REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK (JSC)

3287

64.

LLC HSBC Bank (RR)

3290

65.

JSC Raiffeisenbank

3292

66.

NCI JSC National Settlement Depository

3294

67.

JSC Credit Europe Bank

3311

68.

LLC Deutsche Bank

3328

69.

JSC Mizuho Bank (Moscow)

3337

70.

JSC CB DeltaCredit

3338

71.

JSC MSP Bank

3340

72.

JSC Russian Agricultural Bank

3349

73.

CB Renaissance Credit (LLC)

3354

74.

JSC SMP Bank

3368

75.

JSC Bank Finservice

3388

76.

Bank IBA-MOSCOW LLC

3395

77.

BNP PARIBAS BANK JSC

3407

78.

JSC National Standard Bank

3421

79.

JSC MUFG Bank (Eurasia)

3465

80.

Central Counterparty National Clearing Centre (JSC)

3466

81.

ICBC Bank (JSC)

3475

82.

JSC Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank

3494

Kaluga Region

83.

JSC Gazenergobank, the city of Kaluga

3252

Kostroma Region

84.

PJSC Sovcombank, the city of Kostroma

963

85.

JSC CB Modulbank, the city of Kostroma

1927

86.

JSC JSCB EXPRESS-VOLGA, the city of Kostroma

3085

Kursk Region

87.

PJSC Kurskprombank, the city of Kursk

735

Lipetsk Region

88.

PJSC Lipetskcombank, the city of Lipetsk

1242

North-Western Federal District

Vologda Region

89.

PJSC BANK SGB, the city of Vologda

2816

Saint Petersburg

90.

JSC JSB ROSSIYA

328

91.

PJSC Bank Saint Petersburg

436

92.

Credit Agricole CIB JSC

1680

93.

Tavrichesky Bank (PJSC)

2304

94.

PJSC BALTINVESTBANK

3176

Volga Federal District

Kirov Region

95.

CB Khlynov JSC, the city of Kirov

254

96.

PJSC Norvik Bank, the city of Kirov

902

Republic of Mordovia

97.

JSC-IB KS BANK (PJSC), the city of Saransk

1752

Nizhny Novgorod Region

98.

PJSC NBD-Bank, the city of Nizhny Novgorod

1966

99.

PJSC SAROVBUSINESSBANK, the town of Sarov

2048

Samara Region

100.

Bank Solidarnost (JSC), the city of Samara

554

101.

LLC Rusfinance Bank, the city of Samara

1792

102.

JSC KOSHELEV-BANK, the city of Samara

3300

Saratov Region

103.

JSC Econombank, the city of Saratov

1319

Republic of Tatarstan

104.

LLC Avers Bank, the city of Kazan

415

105.

Timer Bank PJSC, the city of Kazan

1581

106.

JSB Devon-Credit (PJSC), the city of Almetyevsk

1972

107.

PJSC AKIBANK, the city of Naberezhnye Chelny

2587

108.

PJSC AK BARS BANK, the city of Kazan

2590

Udmurt Republic

109.

PJSC BystroBank, the city of Izhevsk

1745

Southern Federal District

Krasnodar Territory

110.

CB Kuban Credit LLC, the city of Krasnodar

2518

111.

PJSC Krayinvestbank, the city of Krasnodar

3360

Rostov Region

112.

PJSC CB Center-Invest, the city of Rostov-on-Don

2225

Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol

113.

RNCB Bank (PJSC), the city of Simferopol

1354

114.

JSC GENBANK, the city of Simferopol

2490

Urals Federal District

Perm Territory

115.

PJSC JSCB Ural FD, the city of Perm

249

Sverdlovsk Region

116.

LLC CB KOLTSO URALA, the city of Yekaterinburg

65

117.

PJSC CB UBRD, the city of Yekaterinburg

429

118.

PJSC SKB-Bank, the city of Yekaterinburg

705

119.

JSC VUZ Bank, the city of Yekaterinburg

1557

120.

PJSC METCOMBANK, the city of Kamensk-Uralsky

2443

Tyumen Region

121.

JSC Surgutneftegazbank, the city of Surgut

588

122.

PJSC Zapsibkombank, the city of Tyumen

918

Chelyabinsk Region

123.

PJSC CHELINDBANK, the city of Chelyabinsk

485

124.

PJSC CHELYABINVESTBANK, the city of Chelyabinsk

493

125.

CUB Bank (JSC), the city of Magnitogorsk

2584

Siberian Federal District

Novosibirsk Region

126.

JSC Bank Akcept, the city of Novosibirsk

567

127.

Levoberezhny Bank (PJSC), the city of Novosibirsk

1343

Far Eastern Federal District

Amur Region

128.

PJSC CB Vostochny, the city of Blagoveshchensk

1460

129.

Asian-Pacific Bank PJSC, the city of Blagoveshchensk

1810

Primorye Territory

130.

PJSC Far Eastern Bank, the city of Vladivostok

843

131.

PJSC SCB Primsotsbank, the city of Vladivostok

2733

132.

PJSC JSCB Primorye, the city of Vladivostok

3001

Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)

133.

JSCB Almazergienbank JSC, the city of Yakutsk

2602

MIL OSI