Meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade Prime Minister, friends, colleagues,

I am very glad to see you at the Kremlin.

I do not need to mention the formal side of our relations – they are undoubtedly strategic in nature, based on traditions of friendship and unanimity of views on a great many issues. July marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Agreement On Friendly Relations Between Vietnam and Russia, and next January, 70 years since diplomatic ties were established.

Bilateral trade is growing; we are expanding economic and political cooperation and coordinating our efforts in the international arena.

I know that you and your delegation have a packed programme during this visit to Russia. I am confident that your visit will give a good boost to the development of our relations.

We are very glad to see you.

To be continued.

