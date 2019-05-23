Congratulations to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“I am convinced that, as Prime Minister of India, you will continue efforts to help strengthen long-time friendship between our peoples and ensure the all-round development of the Russian-Indian strategic partnership,” the President of Russia wrote in his congratulatory message.

Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his readiness to continue fruitful personal contacts with Narendra Modi, joint efforts to expand the entire range of bilateral ties, as well as constructive cooperation in international affairs.

MIL OSI