Greetings to the Russian Federation President’s Sambo Cup tournament

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Sambo attracts people with its visual appeal and intensity; it builds resilience and persistence, respect for one’s opponent, and builds character. It is encouraging that this unique martial art that originated in our country is steadily gaining popularity. Your tournament largely contributes to this success, too. It is rightly considered to be an important, anticipated event in the athletic life of the country, which always brings together a great number of loyal supporters at its venues.

I am sure that this tournament will be a success and will produce a vivid, unforgettable impression on its participants and guests.”

The Russian Federation President’s Sambo Cup tournament was established in 2006. The first tournament was held in 2007.

